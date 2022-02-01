Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the December 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 583,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of CNNE stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.31. The stock had a trading volume of 666,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,617. Cannae has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Get Cannae alerts:

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.19). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 48.39%. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cannae will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,200,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,022,000 after buying an additional 212,953 shares during the period. Nitorum Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 3,302,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,993,000 after purchasing an additional 64,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,334,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,157,000 after purchasing an additional 783,856 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,075,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter worth $66,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNNE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cannae in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.