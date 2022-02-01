Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.11. 2,885 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 246,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $579.10 million, a P/E ratio of -163.20 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.19 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Feeney acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $159,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 56,554 shares of company stock valued at $463,065 in the last ninety days. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,793,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,335,000 after buying an additional 458,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 15,648 shares in the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

