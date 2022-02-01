Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 4,722 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTV. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Fortive by 105.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Fortive by 61.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 4,347.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.31.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTV opened at $70.54 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

