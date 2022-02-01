Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires New Shares in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.05% of AMC Networks as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $1,466,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMCX opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.24. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $83.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.07.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.89 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 10.75%. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Macquarie decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.