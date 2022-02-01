Capital Fund Management S.A. Boosts Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,402 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in TEGNA by 20.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,324,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,121,000 after buying an additional 223,939 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 3rd quarter worth about $641,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,249,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,045,000 after purchasing an additional 230,916 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 686,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 16,021.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

TGNA opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.39. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

