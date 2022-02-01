Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys 69,433 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 239.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,433 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,639,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,386 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 42,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44. CNX Resources Co. has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $16.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James cut CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

