Capital Fund Management S.A. Cuts Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 71.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,317 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Ally Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 470.0% during the third quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 741,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,007,000 after purchasing an additional 611,000 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,316,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after purchasing an additional 283,587 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 396.1% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 193,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,167,000 after acquiring an additional 154,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 809,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,395,000 after acquiring an additional 114,260 shares in the last quarter.

DVY opened at $124.07 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $96.60 and a 12 month high of $128.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.71 and a 200 day moving average of $119.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

