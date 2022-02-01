Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,854 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Azul were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Azul in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Azul by 69.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Azul in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Azul in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Azul in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZUL opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. Azul S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $29.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.63.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $520.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.94 million. On average, research analysts predict that Azul S.A. will post -4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azul presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

