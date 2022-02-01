Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,563 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.10% of RealReal worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 100.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the third quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 105.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 188.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $873.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.19.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 132.56% and a negative net margin of 58.19%. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 150,000 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $2,358,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 6,927 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $105,913.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 261,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,736. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

