Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,960 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 924.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 890.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 9.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perficient alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.17.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $104.82 on Tuesday. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.92, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.22.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.