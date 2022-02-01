Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 17,433 HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in HealthEquity by 11.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in HealthEquity by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its position in HealthEquity by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 0.5% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 71,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research dropped their price target on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $53.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -763.32, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.50. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $90.65.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. HealthEquity’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.82 per share, with a total value of $1,070,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 6,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $258,806.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

