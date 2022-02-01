Capital Fund Management S.A. Reduces Stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,461 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Joint worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,129,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,758,000 after buying an additional 115,571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,265,000 after buying an additional 245,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,166,000 after buying an additional 196,735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Joint by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,274,000 after purchasing an additional 74,044 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Joint by 472.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,087,000 after purchasing an additional 246,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $54.04 on Tuesday. The Joint Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $111.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.48. The stock has a market cap of $778.72 million, a PE ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

