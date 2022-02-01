Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 18,582 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,582 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 96,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7,108.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 241,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after acquiring an additional 238,132 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,680,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,795,000 after acquiring an additional 798,708 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 19.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the period.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $55.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average of $60.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $1,011,488.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $461,280.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.09.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

