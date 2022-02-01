Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes $1.02 Million Position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.09% of Children’s Place at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000.

Get Children's Place alerts:

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $6,480,539.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

PLCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.57.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $70.75 on Tuesday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.55. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 2.14.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $1.03. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 108.28% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.