Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $63.63

Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.63 ($0.86) and traded as low as GBX 60.40 ($0.81). Capital & Regional shares last traded at GBX 62.60 ($0.84), with a volume of 115,566 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Capital & Regional to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 50 ($0.67) to GBX 70 ($0.94) in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £103.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 59.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 63.63.

In other news, insider Stuart Wetherly sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.78), for a total transaction of £1,442.46 ($1,939.31).

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

