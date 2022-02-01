CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTRE shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.79. CareTrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 137.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

