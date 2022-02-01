Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,322 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,771,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 701.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 23.8% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 68,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 13,082 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 27.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.83.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $223.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.23. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $143.88 and a fifty-two week high of $250.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

