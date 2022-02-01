Carlson Capital L P Acquires New Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 176,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,478,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.56. 675,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,029,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.76. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $50.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.