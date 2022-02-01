Carlson Capital L P Has $7.33 Million Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Carlson Capital L P grew its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,462 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 21,462 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $7,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,631 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 988,843 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,842,000 after buying an additional 321,123 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 124,887 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after buying an additional 49,466 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.85.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $3.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.10. The stock had a trading volume of 46,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,250. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.07. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.35 and a 52 week high of $134.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

