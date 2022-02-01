Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) CEO Sells $1,827,787.68 in Stock

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CUK traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.33. The stock had a trading volume of 204,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,963. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.20. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $27.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.21.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CUK shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUK. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 8,869,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371,730 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,562,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,022,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,341,000 after acquiring an additional 448,587 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 867,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,780,000 after buying an additional 427,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,471,000.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

