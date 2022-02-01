Carpenter Technology (CRS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.98. Carpenter Technology has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $49.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.56%.

Separately, Benchmark raised Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after buying an additional 177,606 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

