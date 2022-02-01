Cartesi (CTSI) Market Capitalization Achieves $245.62 Million

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Cartesi has a total market cap of $245.62 million and $17.14 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cartesi has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cartesi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Cartesi

Cartesi launched on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,663,428 coins. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

