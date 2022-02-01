Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Short Interest Update

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 519,600 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the December 31st total of 350,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 199.8 days.

OTCMKTS:CADNF opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.70. Cascades has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $14.66.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CADNF shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities downgraded Cascades to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. CIBC reduced their price target on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Cascades from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on Cascades from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.36.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

