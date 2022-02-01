Cascades (TSE:CAS) Downgraded by Desjardins to Hold

Cascades (TSE:CAS) was downgraded by Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$12.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$16.00. Desjardins’ target price points to a potential downside of 2.11% from the company’s previous close. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cascades’ FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAS. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cascades to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Cascades from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.06.

CAS stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.77. 237,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,224. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$12.60 and a 52 week high of C$18.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 10.13.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1,000.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 1.2781218 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

