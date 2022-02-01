Cascades (TSE:CAS) Downgraded by Desjardins to Hold

Cascades (TSE:CAS) was downgraded by Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$12.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$16.00. Desjardins’ target price points to a potential downside of 2.11% from the company’s previous close. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cascades’ FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAS. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cascades to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Cascades from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.06.
CAS stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.77. 237,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,224. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$12.60 and a 52 week high of C$18.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 10.13.
About Cascades
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
