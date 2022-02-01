Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Cut to C$19.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price objective reduced by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$19.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.70% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ FY2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cascades presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.06.
Shares of Cascades stock traded up C$0.05 on Tuesday, reaching C$12.77. 237,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,224. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.79. Cascades has a one year low of C$12.60 and a one year high of C$18.48.
About Cascades
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
