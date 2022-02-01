Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Cut to C$19.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price objective reduced by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$19.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.70% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ FY2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cascades presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.06.

Shares of Cascades stock traded up C$0.05 on Tuesday, reaching C$12.77. 237,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,224. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.79. Cascades has a one year low of C$12.60 and a one year high of C$18.48.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1,000.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cascades will post 1.2781218 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

