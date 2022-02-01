Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $230.90 Million

Brokerages expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to post sales of $230.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $232.60 million and the lowest is $228.10 million. Casella Waste Systems posted sales of $200.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year sales of $877.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $873.00 million to $880.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $980.03 million, with estimates ranging from $976.00 million to $984.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Casella Waste Systems.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $75.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.61. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $89.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $290,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $870,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,439. Corporate insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highlander Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $811,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $207,275,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $2,708,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

