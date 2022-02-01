CashHand Achieves Market Capitalization of $31,779.94 (CHND)

CashHand (CURRENCY:CHND) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. CashHand has a total market capitalization of $31,779.94 and $130.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashHand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CashHand has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00021685 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000222 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000742 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 56.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 126.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CashHand Profile

CashHand is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 43,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,595,024 coins. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here . CashHand’s official website is www.cashhand.info

CashHand Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

