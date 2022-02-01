Casper (CSPR) Hits Market Cap of $278.74 Million

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Casper has a market cap of $278.74 million and approximately $10.49 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0886 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Casper has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00050884 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,770.63 or 0.07147042 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,798.93 or 1.00084517 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00051673 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00053935 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,640,317,440 coins and its circulating supply is 3,146,339,390 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.