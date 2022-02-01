Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,754 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.09% of Catalent worth $19,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 20.0% during the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 123.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Catalent by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 248,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,106,000 after buying an additional 110,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Catalent by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 987,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,377,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

In related news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $387,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $288,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,007,724 shares of company stock worth $388,852,580 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CTLT stock opened at $103.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.43 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.15.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

