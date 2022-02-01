Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

NYSE CTLT traded up $2.64 on Tuesday, hitting $106.57. 2,365,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,580. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. Catalent has a 12 month low of $95.43 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.43 and a 200-day moving average of $125.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $645,409.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,010,049 shares of company stock worth $389,092,962. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Catalent stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Catalent worth $34,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTLT. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

