CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.31 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) will announce $23.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.60 million and the highest is $24.61 million. CatchMark Timber Trust reported sales of $30.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year sales of $105.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.42 million to $106.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $84.27 million, with estimates ranging from $82.42 million to $86.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTT. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,399,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,371,000 after purchasing an additional 51,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 13.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 25,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CatchMark Timber Trust stock opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99. CatchMark Timber Trust has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $400.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

