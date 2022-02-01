Catena Media (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Shares Down 10%

Shares of Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.02. Approximately 5,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 2,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07.

About Catena Media (OTCMKTS:CTTMF)

Catena Media plc provides marketing services for online gaming industry. It business concept is based on generating potential paying players to its business partners, primarily online gaming operators through a comprehensive product offering with a focus on high-quality content to attract potential players.

