Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Boosted by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 136,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,783,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,227,000 after buying an additional 35,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,297,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.35.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $201.56 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.02 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $109.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.91 and a 200-day moving average of $206.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

