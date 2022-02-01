CCUniverse (UVU) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One CCUniverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CCUniverse has traded up 39.5% against the dollar. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $15,387.61 and $5.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006696 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00012617 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000556 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000581 BTC.

About CCUniverse

UVU is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

