CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CDW were worth $7,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CDW by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in CDW by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in CDW by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in CDW by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW opened at $189.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $132.71 and a 12 month high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. CDW’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

