Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Short Interest Down 21.5% in January

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 903,300 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the December 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 657,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.27.

Shares of CE traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.23. 11,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Celanese has a 52-week low of $120.93 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.11.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celanese will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $5,254,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $5,462,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

