Celo 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $50.09 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. Celo has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and $50.09 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.22 or 0.00008347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Celo has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Celo

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 407,486,151 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

