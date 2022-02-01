Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.22

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.22 and last traded at C$19.03, with a volume of 4082656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.49.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVE shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.07.

The firm has a market cap of C$38.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.69.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$13.43 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

In related news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar acquired 10,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.65 per share, with a total value of C$156,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$603,495.30.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

