Centene (CNC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Centene (NYSE:CNC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE CNC opened at $77.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 62.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. Centene has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $85.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.13.

Get Centene alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.78.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,500,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,167 shares of company stock worth $7,514,555 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.