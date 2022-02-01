Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Short Interest Up 41.0% in January

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the December 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of Centrica stock opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPYYY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Centrica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Centrica from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 90 ($1.21) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

