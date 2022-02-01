Centrifuge Price Tops $0.61 on Top Exchanges (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $108.52 million and $2.08 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001575 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00052619 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,778.64 or 0.07186928 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00052955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,676.27 or 1.00035911 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00053342 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 178,268,248 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

