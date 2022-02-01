Cerence (OTCMKTS:CRNCV) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Cerence Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRNCV) were up 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.14 and last traded at $64.87. Approximately 444,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 485% from the average daily volume of 75,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.49.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.41.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.