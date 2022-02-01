CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Stock Price Down 3.5%

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)’s stock price fell 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.11 and last traded at $36.36. 3,492 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 114,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CEVA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $838.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.77, a PEG ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.13.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.05 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CEVA news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $417,759.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $429,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 452.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,111,000 after buying an additional 210,467 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CEVA during the 4th quarter worth $553,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of CEVA during the 4th quarter worth $890,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEVA during the 4th quarter worth $894,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEVA during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

