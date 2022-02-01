CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.13

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.13 and last traded at C$2.84, with a volume of 1508016 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.23.

The stock has a market cap of C$949.86 million and a P/E ratio of -109.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.91.

About CGX Energy (CVE:OYL)

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum agreements and petroleum prospecting licenses, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks that cover an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for CGX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.