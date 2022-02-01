ChangeNOW Token (NOW) Price Hits $0.0574

ChangeNOW Token (CURRENCY:NOW) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One ChangeNOW Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0574 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ChangeNOW Token has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. ChangeNOW Token has a total market cap of $4.83 million and $2,131.00 worth of ChangeNOW Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00051285 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,773.36 or 0.07181363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,581.64 or 0.99903577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00052230 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00053805 BTC.

About ChangeNOW Token

ChangeNOW Token’s total supply is 199,763,510 coins and its circulating supply is 84,088,980 coins. The Reddit community for ChangeNOW Token is https://reddit.com/r/ChangeNOW_io . ChangeNOW Token’s official Twitter account is @ChangeNOW_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChangeNOW platform provides users with simple and convenient crypto swaps of more than 160 cryptos and offers an open access API with two flows, a fixed rate flow and a standard one, which is already used by many prominent partners. Besides, there’s a payment processing solution, a Lightning Network node, and token swap service. NOW Token is a token created by ChangeNOW instant swap platform. NOW serves as an internal currency for the whole range of NOW products. On April 23rd 2019, 50% of the NOW Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and released on the Binance Mainnet. The 100 million tokens that will remain on the Ethereum blockchain will, of course, be swappable to the Binance chain tokens at 1:1 rate through NOW Swaps – however, our holders are free to keep them and use them as they are. Please, click here to access the 100 million ERC-20 tokens Blockexplorer. “

Buying and Selling ChangeNOW Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChangeNOW Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChangeNOW Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChangeNOW Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

