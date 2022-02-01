Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director Denise V. Gonick Sells 800 Shares

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director Denise V. Gonick sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $36,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Chemung Financial stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.75. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.68. Chemung Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 28.45%. On average, analysts predict that Chemung Financial Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 142.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Chemung Financial during the first quarter valued at $185,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Chemung Financial during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Chemung Financial during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Chemung Financial during the third quarter valued at $258,000. 36.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

