Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.95

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.95 and last traded at $49.24, with a volume of 351270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.61.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 274.31% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CQP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,274 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 9.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,041 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,250,789 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,397,000 after buying an additional 167,212 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 46.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

