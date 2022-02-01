Chia Network Trading Down 12.9% Over Last Week (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Chia Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chia Network has a market cap of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chia Network has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00051285 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,773.36 or 0.07181363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,581.64 or 0.99903577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00052230 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00053805 BTC.

Chia Network Coin Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Buying and Selling Chia Network

