Chiliz (CHZ) Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $88.44 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000485 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

CHZ is a coin. It launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,955,069,766 coins. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

