Chimpion (BNANA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $638,787.00

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $71.81 million and approximately $638,787.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chimpion has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chimpion coin can currently be bought for about $2.26 or 0.00005811 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00044334 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00116040 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

BNANA is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

